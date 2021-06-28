Magnum in Paris Photo Exhibit Begins in Busan

This exhibition in Busan shows the metamorphoses of the iconic city of Paris through the work of collected Magnum photographers featuring works of culture, art, fashion, and photography.

Event Information

Period: June 28 – October 10, 2021

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Address: 1, UN pyeonghwa-ro 76beon-gil, Nam-gu, Busan

Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Last admission is 5:00 p.m.)

Tickets: 15,000 won for adults (aged 20 and older) / 13,000 won for youths (aged between 14 and 19) / 10,000 won for children (aged between 3 and 13)

Free admission for infants: under 36 months old (documentary evidence is required)