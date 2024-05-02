Maifest Event Being Held This Saturday at Namhae German Village

Namhae-gun is hosting a Maifest event at German Village Square on Saturday.

Maifest, a beloved tradition in Germany and Austria celebrating the arrival of spring and wishing for a prosperous year, has become the latest highlight in Namhae-gun’s German Village.

At 1 p.m., a parade will take place and at the heart of the plaza, around the Maibaum flower pole symbolizing Maifest, there will be activities such as climbing the Maibaum for the “Ring the Bell” game, children’s cookie picking, traditional German dancing, and yodeling performances.

The Dorf Youth Market, features around 20 local sellers offering specialties and souvenirs. A parasol zone and picnic area in the plaza for families to relax and enjoy will also be available

Vocalist Jeong Ae-rin from the Germany Korea Foundation, popera team Ecclesia, and Harmonize will deliver an evening concert at sunset.