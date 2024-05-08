Maifest Event in Namhae Deemed a Big Success

The German Village in Namhae successfully hosted its May Maifest event, attracting over 10,000 visitors and showcasing its potential as a major attraction alongside the fall beer festival.

The event which took place on the 4th began with a parade featuring residents, performance groups, and students, followed by various activities around the flower-decorated Maibaum pole.

Highlights included the Maibaum pole climbing game and the lively Dorf Youth Market.

Families enjoyed the newly introduced picnic zone, while a sunset concert added a touch of romance to the festivities.

Visitors expressed delight in experiencing German culture, with one tourist praising the unique pole climbing game.

Looking ahead, Namhae-gun plans to continue delighting tourists with Oktoberfest in October.