The schedule for the main events of the 28th Busan International Film Festival has been released.

The following schedule has been updated as of September 19. The details of the event, including the guests and schedule, are subject to change. Please visit the official website for schedule changes.

Master Class

Handprinting Ceremony

Open Cinema

Actors’ House

Open Talk

Outdoor Greeting

2023 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards

Special Talk