Maintenance of Trails in Jangcheon Sports Park Nearly Complete

Changwon City will complete the ‘Jangcheon Sports Park Trail Maintenance Project’ to relieve the inconvenience of Jangcheon Sports Park users and open them to the public after final inspection.

Jangcheon Sports Park is a park that harmonizes with nature without harming the scenery in nature. Many citizens who use the park golf course facilities in the park visit and complained about inconvenience due to the aging of the facilities.

Through this project, the city reorganized the aging trails of Jangcheon Sports Park and installed benches and pergolas in various places to create new shelters for the convenience of citizens using the park.