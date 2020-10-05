NewsBusan News

Major Crimes, Accidents Decrease in Busan This Chuseok Holiday

BeFM News

Five major crimes and traffic accidents, including robbery in the Busan area for this year’s Chuseok holiday, were much less than last year as fewer people moved around due to the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis.

According to the Busan Police Agency, the number of 112 police reports for the Chuseok holiday last year was 4,026 on average per day, but this year, it decreased 9.8% (398) to 3,628.

The five major crimes, including robbery, decreased by 31% and reports of domestic violence decreased by 11%.

As fewer people moved around during this Chuseok holiday, there were much fewer traffic accidents as well.

