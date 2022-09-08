LifestyleShopping, Home & Living

Major Department Store Operating Hours this Chuseok Holiday

Haps Staff

For those looking to go to the major department stores over the holidays, here are the operating hours around Busan.

Lotte Department Store in Busan announced that four of its department stores will close on Saturday.

Lotte Mall Dongbusan Branch and Premium Outlet Gimhae Branch will be closed for one day on Saturday.

Shinsegae Department Store Centum City has announced that it will extend operations until 8:30 pm on the 11th and close on the 9th and 10th.

Hyundai Department Store will be closed on the 9th and 10th.

Some large discount stores will close for one day on the 10th. They will be open throughout the holidays otherwise.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
20.8 ° C
20.8 °
20.8 °
70 %
4.8kmh
89 %
Thu
21 °
Fri
25 °
Sat
25 °
Sun
26 °
Mon
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 