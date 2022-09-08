Major Department Store Operating Hours this Chuseok Holiday

For those looking to go to the major department stores over the holidays, here are the operating hours around Busan.

Lotte Department Store in Busan announced that four of its department stores will close on Saturday.

Lotte Mall Dongbusan Branch and Premium Outlet Gimhae Branch will be closed for one day on Saturday.

Shinsegae Department Store Centum City has announced that it will extend operations until 8:30 pm on the 11th and close on the 9th and 10th.

Hyundai Department Store will be closed on the 9th and 10th.

Some large discount stores will close for one day on the 10th. They will be open throughout the holidays otherwise.