For those looking to go shopping over the holidays, here are the operating hours around Busan.

Lotte Department Store in Centum City store will be closed on the 10th and 11th, while Gwangbok, Seomyeon, and Dongnae will be closed on the 9th and 10th.

Shinsegae Department Store Centum City will close on the 9th and 10th.

Hyundai Department Store will be closed on the 10th and 11th.

Large discount stores will close for one day on the 10th. They will be open throughout the holidays otherwise.