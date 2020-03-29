Major Department Stores Postponing Spring Sales Events

LifestyleShopping, Home & Living

Major department stores in Busan have postponed their spring sales events due to the coronavirus pandemic around the country.

Shinsegae, Lotte and Hyundai Department Stories usually introduce their spring sales events at the end of March, but all have postponed their events until this Friday.

Lotte Department Store was scheduled to start a regular spring sale from this past Saturday but deferred the start date until April 3rd.

Hyundai Department Store, which usually starts its spring sale during the last Friday of March, will also start on April 3 this year.

Shinsegae Department Store will also begin their sale on Friday with their sale period lasting until April 19th.

