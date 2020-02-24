LifestyleShopping, Home & Living

Major Department Stores Sales Down 40% Last Weekend

Haps Staff

Sales at Busan’s major department stores had one of their worst sales weekends as the COVID-19 scare keeps shoppers away from visiting crowded spaces.

Last weekend, sales of Lotte Department Store in Busan area dropped 40% compared to the same period last year.

Sales of all items, including 50-60% of fashion and 60% of children’s goods, were cut in half. With the sales of all stores in downtown Busan dropping at the same time, Dongnae store’s sales decline was slightly larger than other stores.

Shinsegae Centum City also saw its sales and visitors drop by about half. 

Revenue declined by 30-50% over last year’s period, and food store sales dropped more than half.

Centum Mall, which many young people visit, also has reduced customers by 50-60%.

An official from Shinsegae Centum said, “The average customer stay time was reduced by 2 to 3 hours, and most of the shoppers went to buy only the necessary goods.”

