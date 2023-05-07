Major European Football Clubs to Play Pre-season Matches in Korea this Summer

Several European football clubs are set to visit Korea during the summer to play pre-season matches.

Celtic FC, the Scottish professional soccer team that Oh Hyun-kyu plays for, announced on its homepage its summer schedule, which includes matches in Korea.

On July 26th, Celtic will play a friendly against the EPL’s Wolverhampton Wanderers at Suwon World Cup Stadium, where a confrontation between Korean players Hwang Hee-chan and Oh Hyun-gyu will take place.

Hwang Hee-chan is a striker who led the Korean national team to the round of 16 at the 2022 Qatar World Cup by scoring a dramatic come-from-behind goal against Portugal in the group stage. Meanwhile, Oh Hyun-kyu scored three goals in official matches, including two goals in the league and one in the Scottish Cup, while playing mainly as a substitute for Celtic.

AS Roma, the prestigious Italian Serie A club led by coach Jose Mourinho is also set to visit Korea.

Roma will have two matches against Wolverhampton on July 29 and Incheon United in the K League on August 1, both at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium.

Mourinho is a star coach who has won several championship trophies by leading big clubs such as England’s Chelsea FC, Manchester United, Spain’s Real Madrid, and Italy’s Inter Milan.

He is also familiar with domestic fans because of his relationship with Son Heung-min as the former Tottenham Hotspur head coach. Prior to their visit to Korea, Roma will stop by Singapore to play a friendly against Son Heung-min’s Tottenham Hotspur on July 26.

In addition to these matches, Manchester City and Atletico Madrid are also set to play in Korea in July at the invitation of Coupang Play, but the exact date and venue have yet to be determined.

Also, there are expectations for a match between SSC Napoli, where Kim Min-jae plays, and RCD Mallorca, Lee Kang-in’s team.

The two teams are reportedly in the final stages of signing a contract and are scheduled to visit Korea in early June.