Major Events Scheduled for 2021 UN Weeks in Busan

‘UN Weeks in Busan’, from UN Day on October 24 to the Turn Toward Busan event on November 11, is a commemorative ceremony in acknowledgment of war veterans who fought for freedom during the Korean War, and for those fallen heroes whose sacrifices were devoted to peace.

UN Weeks in Busan have been taking place annually since 2019.

Event Information

Website: unweeksinbusan.or.kr (Korean)

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City

Organized by: Busan Foundation for International Cooperation

Major events of 2021 UN Weeks in Busan

The 75th UN Day Ceremony: Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:00-12:00, UN Memorial Cemetery

Peace Lighting: Sunday, October 24, 2021, lighting of major landmarks in Busan, including Gwangandaegyo Bridge, Busanhangdaegyo Bridge and more

PROJECT SOLDIER: Searching for Korean War Veterans October 12-24, 2021, Busan City Hall Gallery

2021 World Peace Forum: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, The Westin Chosun Hotel

UN Peace Festival: October 23-24, 2021, Peace Park, Nam-gu

“Turn Toward Busan” Memorial Ceremony: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 11:00 a.m., UN Memorial Cemetery (Silent tribute for one minute