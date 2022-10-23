Major Events Scheduled for 2022 UN Weeks in Busan

UN Weeks in Busan’, from UN Day (Oct. 24) to the Turn Toward Busan event (Nov. 11), is a commemorative 2-week long ceremony in acknowledgement of the war veterans who fought for freedom during the Korean War, and for those fallen heroes whose sacrifices were devoted to peace.

UN Weeks in Busan have been taking place annually since 2019.

Event Information

Website: unweeksinbusan.or.kr (Korean)

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City

Organized by: Busan Foundation for International Cooperation, Nam-gu Office, Busan Regional Office of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, UN Memorial Cemetery

Major events of 2022 UN Weeks in Busan

The 77th UN Day Ceremony: Monday, October 24, 2022, 11:00-12:00, UN Memorial Cemetery

Peace Lighting: Monday, October 24, 2022, lighting of major landmarks in Busan, including Gwangandaegyo Bridge, Busanhangdaegyo Bridge and more

UN Peace Film Festival: Sunday, October 30, 2022, Busan Cinema Center

2022 World Peace Forum: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 11:00-16:30, The Westin Josun Hotel Busan

Regular Meeting & Inaugural Ceremony on International Organization Advisory Group: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, , The Westin Josun Hotel Busan

“Turn Toward Busan” Memorial Ceremony: Friday, November 11, 2022, 11:00 a.m., UN Memorial Cemetery (Silent tribute for one minute)