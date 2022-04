Marking the 52nd Earth Day today, the city of Busan will turn off the lights at Gwangan Bridge and other major facilities for 10 minutes at 8 pm tonight.

As part of efforts to fight climate change, Busan is partaking in the 14th Climate Change Week until the 28th to mark the 51st Earth Day.

Earth Day was designated for the preservation of the global environment in 1969 in the wake of the spill of marine oil in California, USA.