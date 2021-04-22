Major Facilities Around Busan to Turn Off Lights for 10 Minutes Tonight to Honor Earth Day 2021

Marking the 51st Earth Day today, the city of Busan will turn off the lights at Gwangan Bridge and other major facilities for 10 minutes at 8 pm tonight.

As part of efforts to fight climate change, Busan is partaking in the 13th Climate Change Week until the 28th to mark the 51st Earth Day.

Earth Day was designated for the preservation of the global environment in 1969 in the wake of the spill of marine oil in California, USA.

A commemorative ceremony was held at the main auditorium on the first floor of the City Hall at 10 am under the theme of “2050 Carbon Neutrality”.

The ceremony will be held with a sand art performance, a special lecture by the Special Assistant to the Green New Deal at the Prime Minister’s Office, and a lecture by Kim Young-seok, head of BISTEP.