Major Festivals in May Will Still Be Postponed in Busan

Even with the slight easing of social distancing regulations, due to the prolongation of COVID-19, major festivals in Busan are still being postponed next month.

According to the city of Busan, four of the seven major festivals that were scheduled to be held in May have been postponed, and the remaining three are under the process of postponement.

The 18th Chosun Telecommunications Festival, from the 1st of May until 3rd, and the 10th Gamcheon Culture Village Alley Festival from the 15th to 17th, have been postponed until October.

The 5th Busan Alleyway Festival on the 16th and 17th has decided to postpone until after September.

The three festivals at the end of May, including the 9th Geumjeongsanseong Festival from the 22nd to the 25th, the 16th Haeundae Sand Festival from the 22nd to the 25th, and the 13th Busan Port Festival on the 30th and 31st, are expected to proceed with postponement procedures.

