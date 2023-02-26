Busan News

Major Festivals Set to Make a Return to Busan This Year

BeFM News

Major festivals in Busan, which were canceled or reduced in size during the pandemic, will resume in earnest starting this year.

According to the Busan Metropolitan Government today(24), 50 festivals are scheduled in Busan this year, starting with the Busan Nakdong River Canola Flower Festival this April
At Gangseo District’s Daejeo Ecological Park in April.

The Nakdong River Canola Flower Festival is a representative spring flower festival in Busan along with the Nakdong River Cherry Blossom Festival which takes place between the end of March and the beginning of April.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
7 ° C
7 °
7 °
42 %
1kmh
0 %
Mon
12 °
Tue
13 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
12 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 