Major Festivals Set to Make a Return to Busan This Year

Major festivals in Busan, which were canceled or reduced in size during the pandemic, will resume in earnest starting this year.

According to the Busan Metropolitan Government today(24), 50 festivals are scheduled in Busan this year, starting with the Busan Nakdong River Canola Flower Festival this April

At Gangseo District’s Daejeo Ecological Park in April.

The Nakdong River Canola Flower Festival is a representative spring flower festival in Busan along with the Nakdong River Cherry Blossom Festival which takes place between the end of March and the beginning of April.