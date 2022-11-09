Major Foreign and Overseas Media Outlets Around the World Focusing on the Charm of Busan

Major foreign and foreign media outlets around the world are actively introducing the charm of the city of Busan.

This is the result of promoting the charm of the city of ‘Busan’ in various ways through the government and the city of Busan to negotiate and promote the bid for the 2030 Busan World Exposition, the 2022 Busan International Film Festival, and BTS’s Busan Concert to pray for the 2030 Busan World Expo.

Channel 5, a British terrestrial TV station, premiered the original documentary trilogy, ‘Alexander Armstrong in South Korea’ at 9:00 pm local time on November 8th.

This program is a travel documentary that introduces and experiences the culture and food of the region while traveling around the world. In particular, it is reported that the documentary crew stayed for two days in Busan among other cities in Korea, and focused on filming places where you can feel the atmosphere of Busan, such as Jagalchi Market and Geumjeongsanseong Makgeolli Village.

On October 26th, ‘National Geographic Traveler’, a travel media published by the American Geographical Society, selected Busan as one of ’25 breathtaking travel destinations and experiences in 2023.’ It is the only one in Asia that has been selected on a city-by-city basis.

It is the second time that travel media such as ‘National Geographic Traveler’ recommended Busan as one of the best travel destinations, after ‘Lonely Planet’, a bible of backpackers around the world in 2018, selected it as ‘Asia’s best travel destination in 2018’.

In the midst of this, even online travel media focused on promoting the charm of Busan.

‘THE TRAVEL’, an online travel media, introduced Busan twice in October as ‘an exciting city that can no longer be called the shadow of Seoul, and an attractive city that crosses tradition and modernity. It recommended visiting Yonggungsa Temple, Taejongdae, Hwangnyeongsan Mountain, Ninesan Forest, Jagalchi, and Beomeosa Temple.

On October 25th, French online media DEMOTIVATEUR introduced representative attractions where you can feel the beauty of Busan. Beomeosa Temple, Jagalchi Market, Taejongdae, Yongdusan Park, Busan Cinema Center, Igidae, Centum City, UN Memorial Park, as well as an aquarium you can enjoy with your children, and transportation to visit them in detail. It noted that Busan played an important role in the Korean War, and has beautiful scenery and tourist attractions such as beaches, so it is a must-visit destination if you plan to visit Korea.

Philippine news media ‘Rappler’ described Busan as ‘a popular summer travel along the coastline and a city where you can still jog and swim on the beach even in the cold winter’, and ‘it is a large city, but it is cool because of the sea. It will become a base for other cities you want to visit, such as Gyeongju,’ and recommended it as an ‘economical and valuable travel destination’, and provided detailed travel schedules and costs. ‘Rappler’ is the first news website and independent media in the Philippines, and its co-founder Maria Resa won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 and is expanding its influence around the world.

Egypt’s English news media ‘SADA ELBALAD’ reported that Busan, a ‘Korean coastal city ready to surprise the world’, is making all-out efforts against Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a competitor, to host the 2030 Busan World Expo.

The Star Newspaper, the largest English daily newspaper belonging to Malaysia’s Star Media Group, said, ‘The Busan World Expo 2030 is expected to bring about 61 trillion won in economic effect to the Korean economy.’ They introduced Busan as ‘the northern port, where the old city meets the sea, where visitors can enjoy nature and the charm of a big city at the same time’. They also announced that Busan will be reborn as a truly global hub city by hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo as a center of the maritime industry equipped with international exchange, finance, and R&D facilities.

“I am deeply grateful to the domestic and foreign media and foreign correspondents for showing interest and love in the city of Busan. We will expand our infrastructure so that people can enjoy it, and above all, we will focus all our administrative power to ensure a safe trip. We ask for your interest in the 2030 Busan World Expo, which will seek solutions to fundamental challenges facing mankind, such as the climate crisis,” Park Heong-joon, Mayor of Busan, said.