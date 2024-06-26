Major Hurdle Cleared for Jujin Light Park Construction in Yangsan

The major obstacle to the construction of the tentatively named ‘Jujin Light Park’ in Yangsan has been resolved, paving the way for the development of the project where tens of billions of won will be invested.

The agricultural promotion zone, which covered half of the park’s site, has been lifted, giving the green light for construction.

Yangsan City announced that it had reviewed and approved the lifting of the designation of the 9,416㎡ agricultural promotion area included in the ‘Jujin Light Park’ development project currently underway by Gyeongnam Province.

This area, located at 125-5 Jujin-dong, represents about 49% of the total 19,200㎡ park site.

With this obstacle removed, the construction of Jujin Light Park is expected to gain significant momentum.

The city plans to accelerate the decision to create a neighborhood park as part of its urban management plan.

Detailed design is scheduled to begin in the first half of next year, with administrative procedures such as reviewing the park creation plan to follow. The project is slated for completion in 2026.

When completed, Jujin Light Park is expected to serve as a cultural and recreational space for residents of the four districts of Woongsang Branch, providing a much-needed venue for various festivals, including the annual Woongsanghoe Festival. Currently, the festival is held separately at the banks of the Hoeya River and the nearby Ungsang Sports Park, causing considerable inconvenience.

Key features will include a light tower combining a waterfall and night view, a children’s adventure playground, an aroma tunnel for healing, a light bridge over the Hoeya River, a deck walkway, a simple performance hall, and parking facilities.

Two urban planning roads will also be opened to improve access with the project cost estimated at 22.3 billion won.