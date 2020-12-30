Major Mountains and Parks in Busan to Close from Noon Today

Busan’s major mountains and parks will be closed from noon on December 31, 2020 until 9:00 a.m. on January 1, 2021, to prevent people from gathering for the New Year’s sunset and sunrise.

The following list of mountains and parks in Busan will be closed from noon on December 31, 2020 until 9:00 a.m. on January 1, 2021.

Mountains: Bongnaesan Beacon, Sanggyebong Peak of Geumjeongsan Mountain, Baegyangsan Mountain, Jangsan Beacon, Cheonmasan Mountain, and Godangbong Peak of Geumjeongsan Mountain

Parks: Amnam Park Observatory, Busan Jungang Park Chunghontap Tower, Hwangnyeongsan Beacon & Hwangnyeongsan Viewing Lounge, Igidae Park & Oryukdo Skywalk, Dareumsan Mountain Park, and Dongbaek Park Nurimaru

Events at parks will be prohibited, and trails, walking paths and public parking lots around parks and mountains will be closed to prevent people from gathering as well.