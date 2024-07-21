Major Retail Closures in Busan Signal Shift to High-Rise Mixed-Use Developments

Busan is witnessing a wave of closures among large offline distribution companies, with three major retailers — Homeplus Seomyeon, NC Department Store Seomyeon, and Mega Mart Namcheon — shutting down this year.

The Homeplus Busan Banyeo branch is also set to close, marking a significant transition towards high-rise mixed-use housing developments.

Homeplus announced last week that its Banyeo branch in Haeundae-gu will close within two years. While the exact closing date remains undecided, the branch will continue to operate in its current state during this period. The final schedule will be coordinated with the brands currently occupying the space.

Homeplus recently informed its employees of plans to close or liquidate 11 stores nationwide, including the Banyeo and Seodaejeon branches, due to lease expirations.

Opened in March 2012, the Banyeo branch spans approximately 15,000㎡ across four floors. Post-closure, a high-rise commercial-residential complex is expected to be constructed on the site.

Homeplus intends to lease part of the new building, following its “sale and leaseback” policy, which has been applied to other branches like Gaya, Yeonsan, and Haeundae.

Homeplus Seomyeon closed in February, with no plans for reopening under the sale-and-leaseback policy. A real estate leasing company has agreed to purchase the site for approximately 29 billion won.

The closure trend in Busan’s offline retail sector is paving the way for new commercial and residential buildings.

The Lotte Mart Geumjeong store, which closed in 2020, along with NC Department Store Seomyeon and Mega Mart Namcheon, are all slated for redevelopment.

Daewoo Construction is transforming the NC Department Store site into a 46-story apartment complex, while Cube Gwangan PFV Co., Ltd. is developing an 845-unit apartment complex on the former Mega Mart Namcheon site.

Additionally, Lotte Department Store and Lotte Mart Dongrae branch, operating on a sale-and-leaseback basis, were recently put up for sale. Although store operations are guaranteed until 2034, future plans include developing a 4-building residential complex on the site.