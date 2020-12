Major tourist sites around the nation will close until the 3rd of January next year in order to help prevent crowds from gathering and possibly spreading coronavirus.

The Korean government ordered the popular year-end tourist sites in order to prevent crowds who intended to visit over the holiday season.

Some of the more popular sites include Namsan Tower in Seoul, Gangneung Jeongdongjin, Ulsan Ganjeolgot, and Pohang Homigot.