Man Accused of Stabbing Lee Jae-myung Arrived in the City a Day Before the Incident

The man accused of stabbing Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung in Busan arrived in the city a day before the incident.

Busan Police said after interrogating the suspect that a man in his 60s named Kim had traveled from South Chungcheong Province to Busan by KTX bullet train on Monday morning.

Kim spent Monday night in Ulsan before returning to Busan on Tuesday where he committed the attack using a modified climbing knife measuring 17 centimeters.

Despite Kim claiming to have acted independently, police initiated searches at his residence and office in South Chungcheong, as well as examining his mobile phone, to investigate whether the attack was premeditated.

Additionally, authorities are looking into Kim’s potential affiliations with any political parties.