Man Arrested for Drug Possession at Gimhae International Airport

A man in his 50s was caught at a security checkpoint for drugs on his way to Jeju island.

The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency’s drug investigation team announced earlier this week that it is investigating a man in his 50s on charges of possessing drugs.

At 9:05 am on the 1st, while passing through the security checkpoint to catch a flight to Jeju on the second floor of the domestic terminal at Gimhae Airport, a security officer found a man to have methamphetamine and marijuana in his pants.

The methamphetamine that the man had in possession weighed 10.1g and marijuana at 1.3g.

10g of meth can administer 330 people at the same time and authorities say it can cost tens of millions of won in the market.