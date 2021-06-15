News

Man Arrested for Growing Marijuana In Geoje After Reporting Himself When He Was High

Haps Staff

A 30-year-old man from Geoje Island was arrested on early Tuesday morning after voluntarily calling authorities about his illegal activities when he was high.

According to local media, the man smoked marijuana around 1 a.m. in Okpo-dong and called 112 services to confess his crime.

However, when police arrived, he jumped in his car and hit the dispatched patrol car before leading police on a 30-minute chase.

He was caught 33 kilometers later when he hit the wall of a house at the Samhwa Three-Way Intersection near Yongnam-myeon, Tongyeong-si.

Police later discovered he had grown 10 marijuana plants in his house since last January.

He’s been charged with violating the Narcotics Control Act and obstructing the execution of official duties.

In South Korea, hemp is classified as a drug due to its hallucinogenic properties, and cultivation and possession are strictly prohibited.

Violation of the drug is punishable by imprisonment of not more than five years or a fine not exceeding 50 million won according to the Narcotics Control Act.

