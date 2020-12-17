Man Arrested For Threatening Convenience Store Worker After Being Told to Wear a Mask

A man in his 30s was arrested after threatening a convenience store worker with a weapon after being told he needed to wear a mask in the store.

According to the police, an intoxicated man entered the convenience store without a mask on the 17th at 4:20 a.m. in Gupo-dong.

After the worker refused to serve him and asked him to leave the store, the man left and soon returned branding a weapon, though which kind was not revealed.

Police were dispatched to the scene after the worker pressed an emergency bell installed in the store where they arrested the man.

Charges are currently pending.