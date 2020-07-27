NewsBusan News

Man Arrested in Haeundae For Repeatedly Refusing to Wear a Mask

BeFM News

A man in his 50s has been arrested by police for violating the Infectious Disease Control Act.

The joint team of Haeundae-gu office and Haeundae Police Station in Busan announced yesterday they are investigating a 50-year-old who was arrested at the beach for violating the Infectious Disease Control Act by not wearing a face mask.

According to the gu-office, the joint team of public officials and the local police advised the man in his 50s several times to wear a mask but he had ignored the advisory by cursing and threatening police officers while continually smoking cigarettes, also an offense.

The man was arrested and investigated at the scene.

This is the first case where a person has been arrested for questioning by the authorities since the mandatory wearing of face masks was implemented at major beaches nationwide.

Starting from the 25th, Haeundae-gu office issued an administrative order that mandated wearing a mask for 24 hours at the beach and prohibiting more than two people from eating at night.

Those who violate the rules may be fined up to 3 million won.

More than 200 warnings were issued over the weekend to those not wearing a mask at Haeundae beach.








Travel

