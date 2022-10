A man in his 40s died on Tuesday after jumping off the Gwangalli Bridge at around 12:30 p.m.

According to the Coast Guard, the man had taken a taxi and asked the driver to stop on the bridge.

He then proceeded to go to the rail and jumped.

After receiving a report from the taxi driver, the Coast Guard recovered the body at 12:45 p.m. but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.