Busan News

Man Drowns at Haeundae Beach

By Haps Staff

A man in his 60s lost his life after venturing into the sea at Haeundae Beach despite the beach being officially closed at the end of the previous month.

The accident occurred when lifeguards were not on duty, highlighting a concerning trend of safety lapses at beaches across the country.

The Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters reported that the man was swept away by a wave and fell unconscious.

Despite rescue efforts by the Coast Guard and fire department, he succumbed to his injuries.

He had entered the sea with companions but was separated and caught by the waves. Haeundae Beach had officially closed, and no safety personnel were present at the time.

In the past, swimming was prohibited before the official beach opening, but changes in the ‘Act on the Use and Management of Beaches’ in 2019 allowed year-round swimming.

However, this freedom led to a surge in accidents as people disregarded the season and time.

Local governments, including those in Busan, implemented ordinances restricting swimming to specific hours, but these measures lack legal authority to address incidents like the victims.

Similar accidents have occurred nationwide, prompting local governments to consider legal revisions to enhance beach safety, although concrete measures are yet to be established.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

SRT’s Chuseok Reserved Tickets Reach 71% on Gyeongbu Line

Crackdown on Illegal Lodgings Nets 13

Busan Looks For Ways to Attract Chinese Tourists

SRT Tickets For Chuseok Go On Sale From Today

Busan-based Demand-Responsive Transport (DRT) System, ‘Tabara,’ Begins Operations in Gijang

SRT Weekday Operations Change on Gyeongbu Line

The Latest

G-STAR Planned to be Bigger and Better This Year

SRT’s Chuseok Reserved Tickets Reach 71% on Gyeongbu Line

International Destinations: 5 Reasons to Go to Langkawi

Jinju City Proceeds as Planned With Building a Multipurpose Cultural Center

Jr. Whopper Special This Week at Burger King

Utopian Scenario About Nature

Busan
few clouds
21 ° C
21 °
21 °
78 %
2.1kmh
20 %
Fri
22 °
Sat
27 °
Sun
27 °
Mon
27 °
Tue
27 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 