Man Drowns at Haeundae Beach

A man in his 60s lost his life after venturing into the sea at Haeundae Beach despite the beach being officially closed at the end of the previous month.

The accident occurred when lifeguards were not on duty, highlighting a concerning trend of safety lapses at beaches across the country.

The Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters reported that the man was swept away by a wave and fell unconscious.

Despite rescue efforts by the Coast Guard and fire department, he succumbed to his injuries.

He had entered the sea with companions but was separated and caught by the waves. Haeundae Beach had officially closed, and no safety personnel were present at the time.

In the past, swimming was prohibited before the official beach opening, but changes in the ‘Act on the Use and Management of Beaches’ in 2019 allowed year-round swimming.

However, this freedom led to a surge in accidents as people disregarded the season and time.

Local governments, including those in Busan, implemented ordinances restricting swimming to specific hours, but these measures lack legal authority to address incidents like the victims.

Similar accidents have occurred nationwide, prompting local governments to consider legal revisions to enhance beach safety, although concrete measures are yet to be established.