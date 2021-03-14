News

Man Fined Six Million Won For Exposing Himself and Assaulting a Police Officer in Ulsan

A man in his thirties who was drunk and running around Ulsan with his genitals exposed and then assaulted a police officer last October has been fined six million won.

An Ulsan District court sentenced the 33-year-old man over the weekend after being charged with the Minor Crime Penalty Act and obstructing the execution of public affairs.

The man was accused of running around drunk in Buk-gu, Ulsan with his pants off and exposing himself for about 30 minutes.

When a policeman tried to restrain him, the accused pushed him in the chest and slapped him in the face.

The judge noted the strict penalty was to “restore national order and for obstructing the execution of public affairs.”

