Man Found Dead Under the Breakwater in Marine City

A man in his 50s was found dead in the breakwater in Marine City yesterday afternoon.

Fire services were called to the scene around 1:50 p.m. where they found the man and transferred him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An official with the fire department believes the man slipped and fell as the breakwater is slippery from water and seaweed adding it’s difficult to recover alone once you fall.

The exact cause of the incident is under investigation by local police and the fire department.