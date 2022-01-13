NewsBusan News

Man Given Eight Months for Filming Naked Couples in LCT With a Drone

Haps Staff

A 39-year-old man was sentenced to eight months in prison for secretly filming couples naked at LCT in Haeundae last summer.

He was charged with violating the Act on Special Cases concerning the Punishment of Sexual Violence Crimes.

The man allegedly flew the drone 1.8 km from the rooftop of his apartment in Haeundae to the LCT around 10 pm on July 28th.

He filmed four couples in bed either naked or undressing.

After someone reported the drone, the man tried to return the drone to his house but failed to land it properly, hitting a balcony.

He pleaded for leniency from the judge because “he didn’t distribute the video” though his request was dismissed.

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

