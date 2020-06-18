Man Indicted For Breaking Quarantine Regulations Six Times

A man in his twenties under quarantine who had wandered around six times without permission has been handed over for hearing.

The Busan District Prosecutor’s Office of Dongbu Branch announced a 23-year-old male was indicted and charged for violating the law on the prevention and management of infectious diseases.

He has been ordered to quarantine after visiting a club where the confirmed patient of COVID-19 was at back in April this year but is accused of leaving his stay for quarantine six times without permission to go to places in Seoul, Busan, and Tongyeong.