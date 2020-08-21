Mandatory Indoor and Outdoor Mask Wearing in Public Taking Effect at Midnight in Busan

The city of Busan has made an administrative order to make it mandatory to wear a mask indoors and outdoors from midnight tonight.

Acting mayor Byeon Seong-wan said today that an administrative order has been put into effect that apart from personal daily life and eating, masks must be worn in indoor spaces including facilities with a high risk of coming into contact with others such as buildings, transportation, and outdoors where there is a high risk of contact such as meetings and performances.

After the new regulation passes through a grace period, those not wearing a mask will receive a fine of up to 100 thousand won starting from October 13th.

Entertainment Facilities Caught Violating New Distancing Measures

Despite an order banning gatherings for high-risk facilities to prevent COVID-19 infections, a number of entertainment facilities such as singing rooms in the Busan area, have been caught violating the policies.

The Busan Police Agency announced today that as a result of receiving and checking 75 cases of 112 citizen reports of businesses violating the collective prohibition order, 12 facilities have been confirmed to have violated related laws including 8 singing rooms, 1 pub, 1 Danran pub, and 2 PC rooms.

The city of Busan has recently implemented the second level of social distancing as the number of COVID-19 cases rapidly increased.

A total of 12 high-risk facilities including clubs, room salons, entertainment bars, singing practice areas, large academies with more than 300 people, buffets, and PC rooms have been given prohibition orders to ban gathering.