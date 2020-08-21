NewsBusan News

Mandatory Indoor and Outdoor Mask Wearing in Public Taking Effect at Midnight in Busan

The city of Busan has made an administrative order to make it mandatory to wear a mask indoors and outdoors from midnight tonight.

Acting mayor Byeon Seong-wan said today that an administrative order has been put into effect that apart from personal daily life and eating, masks must be worn in indoor spaces including facilities with a high risk of coming into contact with others such as buildings, transportation, and outdoors where there is a high risk of contact such as meetings and performances.

After the new regulation passes through a grace period, those not wearing a mask will receive a fine of up to 100 thousand won starting from October 13th.

Entertainment Facilities Caught Violating New Distancing Measures

Despite an order banning gatherings for high-risk facilities to prevent COVID-19 infections, a number of entertainment facilities such as singing rooms in the Busan area, have been caught violating the policies.

The Busan Police Agency announced today that as a result of receiving and checking 75 cases of 112 citizen reports of businesses violating the collective prohibition order, 12 facilities have been confirmed to have violated related laws including 8 singing rooms, 1 pub, 1 Danran pub, and 2 PC rooms.

The city of Busan has recently implemented the second level of social distancing as the number of COVID-19 cases rapidly increased.

A total of 12 high-risk facilities including clubs, room salons, entertainment bars, singing practice areas, large academies with more than 300 people, buffets, and PC rooms have been given prohibition orders to ban gathering.

Mandatory Indoor and Outdoor Mask Wearing in Public Taking Effect at Midnight in Busan

