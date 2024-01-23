Shopping, Home & Living

Mandatory Sunday Closures For Large Supermarkets to End

By Haps Staff

The Korean government decided to abolish the mandatory holiday closure regulations applied to large supermarkets and allow online delivery during restricted operating hours.

In order to encourage a reduction in household communication expenses, the government also decided to completely abolish the law by improving the Mobile Device Distribution Law.

The Office for Government Policy Coordination announced that discussions on these reforms of lifestyle regulations took place during the “Citizens’ Livelihood Forum” held at the Hongneung Contents Human Resources Campus in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul.

Small bookstores will also be allowed to increase the 15% discount maximum for sales as well.

blank
Haps Staff
