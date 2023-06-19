Image: Jinju City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Manggyeong-dong Riverside Landscape Lighting Improvement Project Offers Captivating Views in Jinju

By Haps Staff

The Manggyeong-dong Riverside Landscape Lighting Improvement Project is investing KRW 200 million to enhance the lighting along the Namgang Riverside between Jinjugyo Bridge and Cheonsugyo Bridge.

The project aims to reinforce 121 LED lights, including tree floodlights, ball lights, circular lights, and bollard lights.

This section of the riverbank, which offers a natural and captivating view of the Namgang River from Jinjuseong, a popular tourist spot, used to be dimly lit at night.

However, with this improvement project, the area has been transformed into a more beautiful and inviting space, allowing visitors to enjoy the stunning natural scenery and unwind after a long day.

Jinju City has been actively working towards creating an elegant and captivating nighttime cityscape since the 7th civil election.

In recognition of these efforts, the city was designated as the ‘2023 Night Tourism Specialized City’ by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, with support from the Korea Tourism Organization.

This prestigious designation has brought significant achievements to Jinju, including a government grant of 1.2 billion won and expert consultations for the next four years.

