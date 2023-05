Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast throughout the country during Children’s Day weekend.

As such, cultural events for Children’s Day have been canceled or postponed by a day.

The Busan Facilities Corporation announced that it will partially postpone cultural events scheduled to open at Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyun Square, and Children’s Grand Park.

The Children’s Day event at Spo1 Park–scheduled to open today as an outdoor event–has temporarily been canceled.