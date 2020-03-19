Lifestyle

Many Koreans Staying Away from the Dentist

Haps Staff

The dental industry is taking a beating in Korea, as coronavirus fears from customers are canceling one reservation after another.

According to Korea Bizwire:

“COVID-19 is said to be caused by droplets, but dentists take off their masks and a dentist’s office is a place where patients keep spitting or bleeding,” one college student said.

Staff at dental clinics are anxious as well. Dental clinics, a primary care provider, have no choice but to come into full contact with saliva and bleeding in the course of treating patients.

Dentists are preparing measures such as mandatory wearing of masks and gloves and wearing disposable gowns during surgery, but danger still exists.

Most of all, the most worrisome situation for dentists is that they must close for a few weeks if any confirmed patients visit the clinic, exposing the virus to staff members.

Therefore, some dental clinics distribute masks to all patients as well as employees, and recommend measuring body temperature and using hand sanitizers to prevent the spread of infection.

 

blank
