Many Major Automakers Opting Out of This Year’s Busan Mobility Show

The Busan International Motor Show is transforming this year, rebranding itself as the ‘Busan Mobility Show.’

While the name change signifies a broader focus on all aspects of transportation, including autonomous driving and urban air transportation, the number of participating companies and new cars is expected to increase slightly from its last show in 2022.

According to local media reports, Hyundai Motor Group, BMW Group Korea, and Renault Korea are set to showcase their latest innovations.

Hyundai plans to unveil its flagship electric SUV, the ‘Ioniq 9,’ boasting cutting-edge features and a long-range battery.

Similarly, Renault Korea will debut its new hybrid SUV, the ‘Aurora 1,’ showcasing advancements in sustainable mobility.

Despite the excitement, some major brands, including Mercedes-Benz Korea, have opted out of the show, raising questions about their absence.

Currently, the brands that have confirmed their absence from the Busan Mobility Show include GM Korea and KG Mobility among domestically produced vehicles, and imported vehicles include Mercedes Benz, Toyota, Lexus, Audi, Volkswagen, Porsche, Volvo, Polestar, Jaguar Land Rover, Ford, and Cadillac.

However, the event promises a diverse range of exhibits and technologies, with a focus on enhancing consumer experience and driving future mobility solutions.

The Busan Mobility Show will be held at BEXCO starting with Media Day on June 27th and running until July 7th, and the exhibition size is planned to be 2,200 booths for 150 companies from 8 countries.