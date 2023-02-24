March 1st Independence Movement Day Ceremonies to Resume This Year

The ceremonies and reenactment for the March 1st Independence Movement Day will resume this year after being suspended during the pandemic.

The city of Busan will hold a ceremony for the 104th anniversary of Independence Movement Day at City Hall on March 1st.

Similar events will also take place at Seo-gu District and Gijang District.

From the 28th until March 1st, Gwangan Bridge and the Busan Cinema Center will also project images of the Taegeukgi, South Korea’s national flag.

During this period, the national flag will also be attached to some 3,000 city and village buses and about 1,000 taxis.