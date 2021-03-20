Maria Castillo Fernandez, Ambassador of the EU to the Republic of Korea, Visits Busan

Busan’s acting mayor Lee Byeong-jin met with the European Union Ambassador to Korea, Maria Castillo Fernandez, who visited Busan at 14:00 pm on the 19th.

Mayor Lee expressed gratitude for the European Union’s ambassador to Korea, Fernandez, for visiting Busan, even though it is difficult to travel during COVID-19, and expressed that it was an opportunity to once again recognize the sense of international solidarity during the pandemic.

In addition, as a huge community of 27 member states, the European Union maintains a strategic partnership with the Republic of Korea. Busan is an international mentor city in the “100 ICC” project promoted by the EU Commission for cooperation with EU member states.

Acting mayor Lee said that Busan is preparing to expand the supply of eco-friendly eco-city and new and renewable energy to become a carbon-neutral city in 2050, and to host the 28th General Assembly of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to respond to climate change.

He emphasized that Eco-Delta Smart City, which combines the introduction of eco-friendly hydrogen and electric buses and new technologies of the 4th industrial revolution, is becoming a leading model of the future city.

Other topics of discussion were about IT, finance, and ports which are also areas that Busan is promoting and expects to cooperate in many areas with EU member states.

Ambassador Fernandez emphasized that the European Union is making great efforts to build a smart city that functions eco-friendly, and the three important things for this are first sustainability, second, smart environment, and third, urban mobility.

The Korean government, like Europe, is striving to realize its carbon-neutral goal. To become a functioning city, it is important to achieve eco-friendliness and sustainability.

Finally, the European Union’s ambassador suggested that Busan also participate in the ‘European Mobility Week’ held for one week in September every year.

Accordingly, acting mayor Lee happily expressed his consent, and added, “We will submit a proposal to host the 2030 World Expo in the first half. We hope for the support of EU member states and the interest and support of Ambassador Fernandez.”

Fernandez, Ambassador of the European Union to Korea, was appointed in September of last year and has worked as a European Union representative in Korea from 2005 to 2008.