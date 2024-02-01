Marine Leisure Sports Village to Be Built at Songjeong Beach by 2030

Haeundae-gu is looking to build a cutting-edge marine leisure sports village at Songjeong Beach by 2030.

The district’s proposal, selected for the second stage of the southern region tourism development plan, is part of a project hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

With a commitment to elevating marine leisure activities, Haeundae-gu plans to construct a state-of-the-art marine leisure base facility.

Comprising two underground floors and four above-ground levels, it is set to become a hub for various marine experiences. The ambitious project will receive a financial boost of 14.5 billion won from national funds, supplemented by local expenses.

Key features of the plan include a safety experience center offering virtual reality and four-dimensional marine leisure simulations.

Additionally, a surfing complex plaza, envisioned as a comprehensive surfing center, and a survival experience center providing insights into marine survival and rip currents are part of the proposed marine leisure sports village.

The goal is to transform the Songjeong Beach area into a premier destination for marine leisure enthusiasts, particularly those passionate about surfing.