Co-hosted by the Republic of Korea Navy and the Korea International Trade Association, Marine Week 2021 will be held from June 9 to June 12 at BEXCO in Haeundae.

Event Information

Period: June 9 – June 12, 2021

Venue: BEXCO

Hours of Operation: Business Day (June 9-11), 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. / Public Day(June 12), 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Admission: 10,000 won (free admission with pre-registration)

Website:www.marineweek.org/intro.asp

Events

International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition (MADEX 2021)

SEA-PORT 2021