Image: City of Busan
Events

Marine Week 2021

Haps Staff

Co-hosted by the Republic of Korea Navy and the Korea International Trade Association, Marine Week 2021 will be held from June 9 to June 12 at BEXCO in Haeundae.

Event Information

Period: June 9 – June 12, 2021

Venue: BEXCO

Hours of Operation: Business Day (June 9-11), 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. / Public Day(June 12), 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Admission: 10,000 won (free admission with pre-registration)

Website:www.marineweek.org/intro.asp

Events

International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition (MADEX 2021)

SEA-PORT 2021

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
23 ° C
25.1 °
23 °
56 %
3.5kmh
0 %
Mon
22 °
Tue
26 °
Wed
25 °
Thu
24 °
Fri
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 