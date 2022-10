The 2022 Special Exhibition Maritime Civilization Exchange of Korea and China is taking place at the National Maritime Museum of Korea in Yeongdo through November 6.

Period: Through November 6, 2022

Venue: National Maritime Museum of Korea

Address: 45, Haeyang-ro 301beon-gil, Yeongdo-gu, Busan

Free admission

Opening Hours (closed on Mondays)

9 a.m.-6 p.m. (Tuesdays through Fridays)

9 a.m.-7 p.m. (weekends and holidays)

