The city of Busan City and Busan Cultural Foundation will hold a culture and art flea market “Market, B-Art!” at Busan Citizens Park every Saturday and Sunday in November, starting on the 6th.

This event promotes a step-by-step recovery of daily life by re-establishing a place for cultural and artistic communication with citizens and supports the sales channels of various art creators, including young and emerging artists.

At the flea market, paintings such as prints, digital drawings, and illustrations, as well as various arts such as ceramics, sculptures, and sculptures, will be displayed and sold together.

In addition, side events with different themes, such as recycling and independent bookstores, will be prepared to provide participants with a unique sight and experience.

The event will be held near the Pororo Library in Busan Citizens Park from 1 pm to 5 pm every Saturday and Sunday from November 6th to November 28th. Anyone can participate and enjoy freely without reservation.

However, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, participants must strictly observe quarantine rules such as QR check-in, temperature check, and wearing a mask when visiting the event booth.