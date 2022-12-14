Market Ooom Christmas Fair Takes Place at BEXCO This Weekend

The Christmas Fair, Market Ooom, takes place at BEXCO this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About 100 companies with 150 booths will participate.

Started as a one-off event in Gijang in 2015, it has grown to become a popular event which features a large-scale sales exhibition of major airlines and travel agencies, sales of various products related to tourism/leisure, and is full of various foods such as homemade beer and finger foods.

Event Information

Period: December 17-18, 2022

Hours: 10:00-17:00

Venue: BEXCO

Free admission