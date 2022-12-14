Image: City of Busan
Market Ooom Christmas Fair Takes Place at BEXCO This Weekend

Haps Staff

The Christmas Fair, Market Ooom, takes place at BEXCO this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About 100 companies with 150 booths will participate.

Started as a one-off event in Gijang in 2015, it has grown to become a popular event which features a large-scale sales exhibition of major airlines and travel agencies, sales of various products related to tourism/leisure, and is full of various foods such as homemade beer and finger foods.

Event Information

Period: December 17-18, 2022

Hours: 10:00-17:00

Venue: BEXCO

Free admission

