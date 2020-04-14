Married Couple Caught Violating Self-Isolation in Gijang

A married couple in their 60s who have been ordered to self-isolate at their residence in Gijang-gun after arriving from Cambodia have been caught for violating the quarantine measures.

The city of Busan announced that it is planning to sue the couple for violating the Act on the Prevention and Management of Infectious Diseases.

They left their quarantine home at 11 am on Monday and drove to see a model house in Haeundae-gu.

They then ate at a restaurant in Gijang-gun.

They were caught by the joint inspection team made up of city officials and police, who visited their residence at 3 p.m. on the same day.

The city suspects that the couple has left their quarantine home for more than four hours.

It’s the third such case of people breaking self-isolation in the past few days in Busan.