Busan News

Married Immigrants in Busan Face Employment Challenges

By Haps Staff

A recent survey revealed concerning employment rates among foreign immigrant residents in Busan, with only 47.5% reporting employment, a decline from previous years.

Specifically, for married immigrants, the situation is worse, with only 21.6% engaged in work, mostly in short-term roles like interpreting according to the results of the ‘2023 Survey on the Life Status of Foreign Residents in Busan’ conducted by Busan Women and Family and Lifelong Education Promotion Agency, a Busan city-funded organization.

It was found that only 38.6% of those surveyed were permanently employed, indicating that their jobs were not stable. The average monthly income was also calculated to be less than 500,000 won for 78.4%.

To address this, the Busan City Women’s Center is launching a ‘Workplace Adaptation Experience Program’ aimed at broadening job opportunities and stability for married immigrants.

Additionally, a medical tourism interpreter guide course has been introduced, recognizing the potential employment prospects in Busan’s tourism industry.

Haps Staff
Haps Staff

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

