Masan Chrysanthemum Festival Announces More Changes

The city of Changwon has announced more changes to the Masan Chrysanthemum Festival.

Originally, the Masan Chrysanthemum Festival, celebrating its 20th year in Changwon, was announced to become a drive-through festival this year scheduled to be held October 27th through November 8 at Masan Marine New Town which will allow it to accommodate vehicle viewing.

New Changes Announced This Week

The festival has changed its name to “Hallo, Masan Chrysanthemum Exhibition” to put the focus on safety and not make it feel like a festival atmosphere.

The dates and times have also changed and will be significantly reduced.

Changes to the event include:

— The dates have now been changed from October 30th to November 8

— Originally scheduled to run from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., the time has been changed from 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— Only 1,000 cars will be allowed to visit each day, 500 in the morning, and 500 in the afternoon

— Advance reservations are needed

— The city plans to thoroughly manage the traffic of visitors by checking the temperature of all occupants in the vehicle, creating a list, and recording the vehicle number CCTV.