Masan Chrysanthemum Festival Becomes a Drive-Through Festival This Year

The Masan Chrysanthemum Festival, celebrating its 20th year in Changwon, will become a drive-through festival this year.

Scheduled to be held next month from October 27th through November 8, the festival will shift locations to Masan Marine New Town which will allow it to accommodate vehicle viewing.

A reservation system will likely be used on weekends when higher traffic is expected, and for those without cars, they are in consultation with a local taxi company to provide tours.

Booths are also expected to be installed which will allow food to be picked up through a drive-through system to taste some local delicacies.

An online event is also in the works for those that can’t make it to the festival.

Last year, over 2.1 million people visited the festival.